Ajay Maken appointed Cong’s new treasurer

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday appointed its senior leader Ajay Maken as the new treasurer, replacing Pawan Kumar Bansal.



Maken is considered a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi and was without any post ever since he resigned as Congress general secretary in charge of Rajasthan a few months ago.

‘The Congress president has appointed Ajay Maken as the treasurer of All India Congress Committee, with immediate effect,’ party general secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement. ‘The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal,’ the statement said. While Bansal’s sudden departure from the key Congress post has raised eyebrows, sources said the former union minister was not attending office as he was reportedly peeved ever since the new Congress Working Committee was reconstituted under Mallikarjun Kharge’s presidency.