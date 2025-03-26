AITC slams Disaster Management Amendment Bill over lack of scrutiny, centralisation of funds

New Delhi: The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) strongly opposed the Disaster Management Amendment Bill passed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, criticising its lack of scrutiny and centralisation of funds.

AITC had demanded it be sent to the Committee on Home Affairs for review.

Taking to X this afternoon, hours before the Bill was passed through voice vote, Leader of AITC Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha, Derek O’Brien slammed the NDA-led Centre for bulldozing legislations without due consultation.

“Disaster Management Bill in Parliament today, federalism murdered. From where is Govt deriving authority to enact Bill? Entry 23 of concurrent list does not include disaster management. Govt bulldozing legislation. Only 1 out of 10 Bills go for consultations. Bill must go for scrutiny,” he posted on X.

While introducing the Bill in Lok Sabha last year the Minister for State of Home Affairs stated that the Bill is derived from Entry 23 of the concurrent list.

Trinamool Congress said that the Union and concurrent lists under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution do not include entries related to disaster management.

“Entry 23 pertains to social security, social insurance, employment, and unemployment. Disaster management does not fall under the ambit of this entry. Where does the government derives the authority to enact this legislation,” asked Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee, while leading the AITC charge on the floor of the House. He also added that the Bill should have undergone “pre-legislative consultation and thorough committee scrutiny” as it impacts crores of Indians.

“A major concern of the Disaster Management Act has been the excessive centralisation especially on the matter of funds. Severity of the disaster is not a criteria for the prompt dispersal of funds. The Bill also fails to mention this. Our past experience has shown that you cannot strengthen authorities without necessary financial revolution. States are constantly left on the mercy of the Union Government,” he added.