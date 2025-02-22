Airy-fairy government running Haryana, its promises and intentions are all false: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said an airy-fairy BJP government is running in the state whose promises and intentions have turned out to be false.

“BJP did not do any development work in the last 10 years of its tenure nor does it have any achievement worth mentioning in the 100 days of its third term.

Till now, neither the promise of giving Rs 2,100 to women has been fulfilled, nor 2 lakh jobs have been given to the youth, nor the ‘Kaushal Nigam’ workers have been made

permanent and nor has MSP been given to the farmers,” he said.

Addressing a press conference in Rohtak today, he answered the questions of the media persons regarding the corporation elections.

Hooda said BJP deliberately delayed the civic elections and due to the court’s reprimand, it is now forced to conduct elections. Congress is fighting the elections with full strength and is getting full support of the public.

Hooda also held programmes in support of Congress mayor candidate Surajmal today and sought votes from the people. Responding to questions from reporters, Hooda said Congress had demanded the Election Commission to conduct elections on ballot papers, because if elections can be held in Uttarakhand with ballot papers, why not in Haryana? “Surprisingly, the Election Commission not only rejected the Congress’ demand, but now news is coming out that this time VVPAT will also not be installed along with EVMs. This is a direct violation of the Supreme Court’s orders,” he said.

“The roads and sewerage system in Rohtak are in a bad condition. BJP has given the community centres, built by Congress, on contract. Forget about building new roads, this government is not even able to get patch work done on them. BJP has failed to provide even drinking water to the people,” he added.

“Corruption is so rampant that the former BJP MP himself had exposed a scam of Rs 300 crore in the Amrit Yojana. Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra had also raised this issue in the Assembly. Not only in Rohtak, but also in Gurugram and Faridabad corporations, scams worth hundreds of crores have taken place during the BJP government,” he noted.