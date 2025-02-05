‘Airy-fairy’ government ruling Haryana: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda has said that an “airy-fairy” government is being run in Haryana which is not visible on the ground.

“All promises made by the BJP government have proved to be illusory as it has not fulfilled any of its promises made during the elections. Neither the guarantee of giving Rs 2,100 per month to women has been fulfilled till now, nor has the process of providing jobs to 2 lakh youth been initiated,” he said. “Further, even the jobs of HKRN employees have not been made permanent. On the contrary, they are being thrown out.”

Hooda also responded to a question regarding Anil Vij’s displeasure. He said that the tussle within the government reflects its success. “BJP did not do any work except increasing the debt of the state. Today, Haryana is counted among the states with the highest fiscal deficit,” he said.

In response to a question on the Ayushman scheme, Hooda said: If it has formulated a scheme, there should be no delay in payments. Due to outstanding dues of Rs 450 crore from hospitals, it has become difficult for poor people to get treatment,” he said.