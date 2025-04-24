Airports facilitate smooth repatriation of bodies

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, airports across the country have moved quickly to make special arrangements for the dignified transfer and transport of deceased persons to their families.

At Srinagar airport, a control room has been made functional to monitor passenger movement and overall facilitation. A shamyana with plenty of seating, in a goodwill gesture, has been placed on the city side to offer shade and refreshments—tea, snacks, and water—to stranded passengers. Escorting families of the victims are being given special attention, and they are being taken care of in reserved lounges with respect and comfort.

Additionally, terminal operations at Srinagar are going on without any hitch, with all essential facilities being made available to passengers, without any congestion and while keeping flight schedules on time. Coordination between the airport, airlines, and the state government has also facilitated timely bookings for the transportation of the deceased along with their escorting families to destinations all over the country.

Similarly, airports in Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Raipur, Indore, Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar have expressed preparedness in accordance with orders from their respective state governments.