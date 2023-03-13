Airlines cancelled 1,171 flights due to technical reasons in 2022: Govt

New Delhi: As many as 1,171 flights were cancelled due to technical reasons in 2022 and 149 passengers have been placed on the ‘No Fly List’ from 2020 till date as per the recommendations of the respective internal committee constituted by the airlines concerned, the civil aviation ministry said on Monday.



In 2021, the number was 931 while it was 1,481 in 2020, as per the DGCA data provided in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh on Monday. The details of flights cancelled due to technical reasons are those submitted by airlines to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“The responsibility for maintaining the aircraft lies with the airline who is required to ensure that the aircraft is maintained as per the maintenance programme approved by the DGCA,” Singh said.

He said DGCA ensures that the airline and the maintenance organisation continue to comply with the regulatory requirements against which they have been initially approved through a system of surveillance, audits, spot checks and night surveillance, among others.

Moveover, the civil aviation ministry said that it was not considering framing new guidelines for flights to prevent disputes between passengers and airlines.

“During the last three years, from 2020 till date, 149 passengers have been placed in the ‘No Fly List’ for a period, as per the recommendations of the respective Internal Committee constituted by the airline. In last three years, no such case has been revoked,” Singh said.