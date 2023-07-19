‘Aircraft carrying Sonia, Rahul makes emergency landing at Bhopal airport’

Bhopal: An aircraft with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on board made an emergency landing at Bhopal airport on Tuesday evening, a police officer said.



The plane made an emergency landing at the Bhopal airport, Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra said.

However, details like the reason behind the emergency landing of the aircraft and destination are not available.

Mishra said the aircraft is likely to take off for onward journey at around 9.30 PM.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul attended the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru a few hours back. “We are on the way to the airport after getting information about the emergency landing,” senior Congress leader Shoba Oza said. Leaders of 26 parties concluded their two-day meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The first meeting was held in Patna on June 23 and chaired by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Speaking at the meeting, which established a 26-member grouping of Opposition parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition alliance would be named INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).