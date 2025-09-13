Air services from Hisar’s Maharaja Agrasen Airport expand to Jaipur

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday inaugurated flight services from Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar, to Jaipur. The ceremony was conducted virtually from Chandigarh. Public Works (Buildings & Roads) Minister, Ranbir Gangwa also remained present on this occasion.

The Chief Minister described the launch not just as the start of a new air route but as a significant step toward Haryana’s development, regional integration, and modern connectivity. He emphasised that the state’s growing identity in aviation will serve as a cornerstone for a self-reliant, progressive, and inclusive future.

Saini highlighted that while Haryana has traditionally been an agriculture-driven state, it is now making its mark in civil aviation by enhancing air connectivity. He recalled that civil aviation development has been a government priority since 2014.

Earlier this year, on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated flights from Maharaja Agrasen Airport to Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya, and also laid the foundation for the airport’s second terminal on the same day. On June 9, flight services between Hisar-Chandigarh- Hisar were launched, and soon services to Ahmedabad and Jammu will also begin, he informed.

The Chief Minister said that Hisar Airport has been equipped with modern technology and facilities with the support of the Airports Authority of India, emerging as a key hub for regional connectivity. A Doppler VOR system has been installed, reducing the minimum visibility required for flight operations from 5,000 meters to 2,800 meters, a remarkable technological achievement. He said that this will ensure smoother flight operations even in adverse weather conditions. An Instrument Landing System is also being installed, allowing aircraft to land safely during wee hours, said Nayab Singh Saini.