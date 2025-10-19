Air quality in Kolkata deteriorates ahead of Kali Puja; AQI nears 250 in several areas

Kolkata: The air quality in Kolkata plummeted sharply on Saturday, two days before Kali Puja, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) nearing the 250 mark in several parts of the city amid sporadic reports of firecracker use.

According to data from the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB), the automated monitoring stations in Jadavpur (south Kolkata) and Rabindra Bharati University, Sinthi (north Kolkata) recorded AQI levels of 242 and 252 respectively — both falling under the ‘poor’ category.

On Friday, the AQI in these areas had ranged between 179 and 185 (PM 2.5).

A WBPCB official, however, attributed the sudden deterioration to meteorological changes rather than extensive firecracker use.

“Even if there were cases of bursting of fireworks, those were negligible and cannot be attributed as the deciding factor behind the worsening of AQI,” the official said.

The board explained that with the withdrawal of the monsoon, a drop in moisture and stagnant weather conditions have caused particulate matter to linger closer to the surface. Increased construction activity in congested residential areas has further worsened the air quality.

Officials said PCB teams will maintain round-the-clock vigil on Kali Puja day (Monday) to monitor emissions and respond to violations.

Citizens can register complaints about illegal firecracker use with the WBPCB control room, which is being manned 24x7.

In other parts of the city, air quality remained moderate on Saturday.

The AQI stood at 143 in Ballygunge, 115 at Fort William, 116 at Rabindra Sarobar, and 108 in Salt Lake. A day earlier, the average AQI across Ballygunge, Rabindra Sarobar, and Salt Lake was around 152 (PM 2.5). Environmentalists expressed concern over the deteriorating trend.

Somendra Mohan Ghosh, an environmentalist, alleged that illegal firecrackers had begun flooding city markets. “There have been reports of illegal firecrackers flooding the market before Kali Puja as the WBPCB and police have slackened vigil on the entry of non-green fireworks into Kolkata,” he said.

“I fear AQI will touch the ‘very poor’ or even ‘severe’ categories on the eve of Kali Puja,” Ghosh warned, adding that firecracker sounds had already been heard since Friday night.