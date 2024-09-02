Air Marshal Tejinder Singh takes over as Deputy Chief of Air Staff

New Delhi: Air Marshal Tejinder Singh on Sunday took over as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, the Defence Ministry stated.

After taking charge at the Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan), the Air Marshal paid homage to the bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice, by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial here.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Marshal Singh was commissioned in the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on June 13, 1987.

He is a Category A qualified flying instructor with over 4,500 hours of flying and an alumnus of the Defence Service Staff College and National Defence College, the ministry said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the Defence Ministry said Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit assumed the appointment of Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Air Command on Sunday. Air Marshal Dixit was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF on December 6, 1986.