Air Marshal PM Sinha takes over as chief of IAF's Western Command

New Delhi: Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha on Sunday took charge as the commander-in-chief of Indian Air Force's Western Air Command that looks after the security of the air space in the sensitive Ladakh sector as well as some other parts of north India.

He succeeds Air Marshal S Prabhakaran who retired from service after serving for more than 39 years.

Sinha is a graduate of National Defence Academy, Pune, and was commissioned into the IAF as a fighter pilot in June 1985.

He is an alumnus of the prestigious Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

An experienced fighter pilot and a category 'A' qualified flying instructor, Air Marshal Sinha has more than 4,500 hours of flying experience.