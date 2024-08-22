Air India to operate additional flights to Kolkata from four cities

Kolkata: Air India (AI) on Thursday announced it will temporarily operate additional flights to Kolkata from four Indian cities to meet greater travel demand during the upcoming Durga Puja festivities.



A statement read that starting September 20, Air India will operate daily, non-stop flights to Kolkata from Bengaluru and Hyderabad for nearly a month. The airline has also increased frequency to Kolkata from Delhi effective August 15 and from Mumbai effective September 25.

“With these additions, Air India will increase frequency on the Delhi-Kolkata route from 28x weekly to 35x weekly flights, and on the Mumbai-Kolkata route from 21x weekly to 28x weekly.

Air India’s flights to/from Kolkata are also conveniently timed to enable seamless connections via its Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru hubs to/from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, as well as several countries in Europe and Southeast Asia,” the statement read.