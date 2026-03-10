Air India plane crash probe report will be out ‘very soon’, says govt

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that the AAIB probe into the fatal crash of the Air India aircraft in June last year is progressing at a very good pace, and the investigation report will be out “very soon”.

Replying to a supplementary query during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Naidu said the ministry is doing its best to ensure flight operations and to bring back Indians stranded due to the West Asia conflict.

The minister, responding to various queries, told the House that the probe report into the Air India plane crash would be out soon.

Air India’s Boeing 787-8 plane operating the flight AI171 enroute to London-Gatwick crashed soon after take off from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, killing 260 people, including 241 persons onboard, and the crash is being probed by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

“Regarding the AI171 crash that happened in June last year, the investigation is going at a very good pace, and all the resources that are required for AAIB, the primary agency which is looking into the investigation, the ministry is providing.

“And I would say that very soon, within the completion of the year, the report should be out,” Naidu said.

On the West Asia situation and the safety of flight operations, Naidu said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) immediately engaged with the airlines and issued circulars.