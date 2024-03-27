Air-conditioned locomotive cabs fitted in six locomotives by Eastern Railway

Kolkata: Six locomotives under Eastern Railway (ER) have been fitted with air-conditioned cabs in February this year to enhance the working conditions of its running staff.



“This initiative underscores the Railway’s commitment to prioritising the well-being and efficiency of its workforce,” Eastern Railway stated.

Among the six locomotives outfitted with air-conditioned cabs, two locomotives are allocated to the Howrah Division, while the remaining four locomotives to the Asansol Division.

According to Railway officials, this strategic distribution ensures that operational teams across vital Railway divisions benefit from improved working conditions, fostering productivity and morale.

With addition to six locomotives, a total of 246 locomotives, including 110 in Howrah Division and 136 in Asansol Division, have been equipped with air-conditioned cabs as of February 2024.

According to an official, 10 three-phase MEMU rakes under the Sealdah Division also have air conditioned cabs for loco pilots.

Kausik Mitra, Chief Public Relations Officer said that the implementation of air-conditioned cabs reflects Eastern Railway’s dedication to fostering a conducive work environment, empowering its workforce to deliver exceptional service while maintaining optimal levels of comfort and efficiency.