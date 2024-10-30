Air Chief Marshal visits Jammu and forward locations ahead of Diwali

New Delhi: Ahead of Diwali, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, the Chief of the Air Staff, embarked on a significant visit to Jammu and several forward locations where the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel are stationed. The CAS’s tour underscored the IAF’s unwavering commitment to national security and the welfare of its troops.

During his visit, Air Chief Marshal Singh conducted a thorough review of the operational preparedness at these critical sites. He took the opportunity to engage with the air warriors and ‘Agniveers’, the newest members of the IAF’s ranks, who are at the forefront of safeguarding the nation’s borders.

In his interactions, the CAS underscored the importance of maintaining a high state of alertness and readiness. He highlighted the crucial role of the air warriors in ensuring the nation’s security, especially in challenging environments and during festive times when vigilance is paramount.

The Chief of the Air Staff commended the personnel for their unwavering dedication and selfless service. He recognised the sacrifices made by the air warriors and ‘Agniveers’, who are away from their families during the festive season, upholding the nation’s safety.

The visit by Air Chief Marshal Singh was not just an inspection of operational readiness but also a morale-boosting gesture. It showcased the IAF’s dedication to the welfare and motivation of its troops, particularly those deployed on the frontiers. The CAS’s presence among the air warriors during Diwali symbolised the IAF’s strong leadership and its commitment to the well-being of its personnel.