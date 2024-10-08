Air Chief Marshal urges IAF to continue to fly high

Chennai: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Tuesday highlighted the need for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to realign itself to meet the present and future requirements as the global security environment is in a state of constant flux.



The ongoing conflicts have demonstrated the requirement to have a strong and capable Air Force. Therefore, there is a need for the IAF to be prepared to meet any contingency that challenges our national interest, he noted. After reviewing the Parade at the Air Force Station in Tambaram near here on the occasion of 92nd IAF Day celebrations, he said: “Adopting the latest technology along with innovative and out-of-the-box thinking will play a decisive role in today’s multi-domain environment.”

Singh recalled that last year the Indian Air Force made a significant stride in strengthening operational capabilities, enhancing professionalism and adapting to ever-evolving challenging modern warfare.

Noting that Air Force Day was an occasion to honour the ‘courage’ and ‘valour’ of air warriors, past and present, and pay homage to those who made supreme sacrifice, Singh said, “While we rededicate ourselves to the service of the nation, we must also look back to introspect on the previous year, celebrate our achievements, recognise areas where we fell short, learn our lessons and realign ourselves to the present and future requirements.”

“The global security environment is in a state of constant flux. Ongoing conflicts have demonstrated the requirement to have a strong and capable air force. Therefore, there is a need for the Indian Air Force to be prepared to meet any contingency that challenges our national interest,” he said.

Referring to the theme of this year’s Annual Day, ‘Bharatiya Vayu Sena: Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar (Potent, Powerful and Self-Reliant), he said: “It perfectly describes our aspirations. Over the years, we have become more empowered with better technology and achieved new levels of operational exploitation of our systems and weapons.”

In 2024, the IAF chief said, the Air Force expanded its participation in bilateral and multilateral exercises with Air Forces of friendly foreign countries. “We also conducted the largest multinational exercise Tarang Shakti on Indian soil after a gap of 61 years with participation from Air Forces of more than 30 nations,”

he added.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said the IAF, as a potent tech-driven force, stands vigilant, safeguarding India and it will continue to soar to greater heights.