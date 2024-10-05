Air Chief Marshal emphasises air power and future modernisation efforts

New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, underscored the growing importance of air power in global conflicts during a press interaction in the national capital on Friday.



Singh highlighted how nations are increasingly involved in conflicts, competition, and contestations, and emphasised the pivotal role air power plays in modern warfare.

He also acknowledged the current global wars, stressing how crucial it is for air forces to adapt and evolve.

The Air Chief noted that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is well aware of these challenges and is constantly working to bolster its capabilities. He mentioned that one of the key challenges the IAF faces is maintaining aircraft amid global supply chain disruptions, particularly as certain regions involved in ongoing conflicts supply crucial components.

Despite these difficulties, the IAF has managed to keep its fleet operational, ensuring readiness and uninterrupted flight operations.

Singh pointed out that training has been a primary focus for the IAF.

The force has implemented integrated training programmes in near-realistic environments that simulate warlike conditions, allowing all combat elements to train together. This approach, according to Singh, has been in place for several years and has helped instil confidence within the ranks.

He stressed that “the way you train is the way you fight,” and the IAF’s commitment to realistic training ensures that the force is prepared for any conflict.

Importantly, the incumbent Chief of Air Staff also added “We may be lacking in production and technology, but when it comes to training and the quality of manpower, we are far ahead,” about China.

He also emphasised that the IAF remains vigilant at all times, with radars operating 24/7 and aircraft ready to respond to any potential threat. Surface-to-air guided weapons are deployed in strategic areas to protect Indian airspace. Singh reiterated the importance of continuous training, quoting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement: “The more we sweat in peace, the less we bleed in war.”

Singh went on to detail the IAF’s involvement in a series of major military exercises, both domestic and international.

On average, the IAF participates in four to six international exercises each year, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and tactics with foreign forces.

This year, three major exercises stood out, beginning with Vayu Shakti in February, which showcased the IAF’s precision in weapon employment.

The ‘Gagan Shakti’ exercise followed a large-scale force-level drill testing the operational readiness of the entire IAF.

This exercise involved around 6,700 sorties and simulated scenarios on both the western and northern fronts. Singh praised the success of the exercise, which also featured joint operations with the Indian Army and Navy, highlighting the IAF’s capability for coordinated multi-service operations. The final major exercise of the year was ‘Tarang Shakti’, held in September.

This multinational air exercise, the first of its scale in 61 years, saw participation from 30 nations.

Singh commended the team behind the exercise, noting the positive feedback from international participants and the successful execution of the event.

When asked about upcoming procurements, Singh indicated that the IAF is focused on acquiring equipment quickly to meet its immediate needs, though there is no specific preference for a particular aircraft.

He stressed the importance of ensuring future security by ensuring that any new acquisitions are “Made in India.”

Singh also addressed queries about space-based capabilities and missile readiness, acknowledging the importance of space in modern warfare.

He noted that the IAF is working closely with ISRO and other agencies to expand its space-based assets and highlighted the progress of the IAF’s space-based training at its Centre for Air Warfare in Hyderabad.

The IAF’s efforts in this area, he said, signal its growing focus on integrating space into its operations.

Regarding transport capabilities, Singh confirmed that the IAF is seeking replacements for its ageing An-32 and IL-76 fleets, with an RFP issued for medium transport aircraft in the 18-30-ton range.

On the topic of the S-400 air defence system, Singh confirmed that the IAF has already received three units, with two more expected next year, following delays caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Concluding the interaction, Air Chief Marshal Singh emphasised that the IAF is steadily preparing for future challenges, including expanding its space capabilities.

He hinted that the force might eventually be renamed as the Air and Space Force, aligning with its growing role in space-based defence.