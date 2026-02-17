AIPCC: Elite commando forces converge in Manesar

Manesar: The 16th All India Police Commando Competition (AIPCC) was inaugurated here on Monday, kicking off a 13-day professional contest that brings together India’s elite commando forces to test their operational readiness and foster inter-force camaraderie. About 24 teams, comprising nearly 800 commandos from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police units, are participating in this year’s event.



The competition features specialised units that routinely undertake counter-terror operations, urban warfare, hostage rescue and other high-risk missions. Designed to simulate real-world challenges, the AIPCC evaluates not only physical endurance and tactical proficiency but also leadership, teamwork and decision-making under pressure.

Addressing the participants, the Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG) said the competition goes beyond speed and marksmanship. “A commando is defined by composure, judgement and discipline in the face of adversity. Mental toughness is as critical as physical strength,” he said, welcoming teams from across the country.

Over the next 13 days, teams will be put through multiple modules covering physical endurance, tactical drills, advanced marksmanship, leadership skills and coordinated team execution. A dedicated sniper competition is also being held, focusing on long-range shooting, precision targeting and rapid decision-making in dynamic operational environments.

As a curtain-raiser to the event, participating teams took part in a ceremonial parade, followed by a live operational demonstration by NSG’s elite Black Cat Commandos. The demo showcased counter-terror and close-protection drills executed with speed, coordination and tactical precision under simulated high-threat conditions.

The competition is organised under the aegis of the All India Police Sports Control Board and is conducted on a rotational basis among host forces. This year’s edition is being hosted by the NSG.