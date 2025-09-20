AIMPLB calls for intensified protest

Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has called for intensifying protests against the Supreme Court’s interim order on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Responding to the appeal, Muslims across the country observed Friday as Youm-e-Dua (Day of Prayer) for the protection of Waqf properties and a favourable verdict in the case pending before the apex court.

In Lucknow, the Imam of Eidgah Aishbagh, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, led special prayers.

Addressing the congregation, he said Waqf is deeply rooted in Islam and has been mentioned in the Quran.

“The Prophet, his companions, and many Muslims in history dedicated their personal properties in the name of Allah, which is what we know as Waqf,” he said.

Maulana Mahali underlined that the Constitution guarantees religious freedom under Articles 25 and 26, which safeguard the right to manage religious institutions and places of worship.

He pointed out that AIMPLB had already submitted a detailed memorandum to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, arguing that several provisions of the new amendments violate Articles 14, 15, 16, 25, and 26.

He noted that the Supreme Court’s interim order had provided some relief but stressed confidence that the final verdict would ensure complete justice. “Prayers were held across mosques in Uttar Pradesh and across the country today for divine help in this matter,” he said.

While the interim ruling has blocked certain provisions of the Act, Islamic organisations such as AIMPLB and Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind expressed disappointment that the Supreme Court did not stay the entire law.

They maintained that the amendments were arbitrary and targeted, vowing to continue their legal battle until full relief is granted.