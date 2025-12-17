‘AIMIM to contest seats in 27 civic corporations in Maha, open to tie-ups’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen will contests seats in 27 of the 29 civic corporations in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, going to polls in January and was open to tie-ups with like-minded outfits and Opposition MVA, a party leader said on Tuesday.

AIMIM Maharashtra unit president Imtiaz Jaleel did not elaborate on how many seats the party will contest, but added its candidates

will be announced by December 22 or 23 for the January 15 polls.

Talking to a Marathi news channel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the former Lok Sabha MP said, “We have party units in almost every district of the state now. We will contest seats in 27 municipal corporations in the state.”

Jaleel noted the party will focus on areas where it has strong presence.