AIMIM announces list of 25 candidates

Patna: The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which had vowed to contest “100 seats” in the Bihar polls upon being spurned by the INDIA Bloc, on Sunday announced 25 candidates, including two non-Muslims.

The list, which includes the name of Akhtarul Iman, the state president of AIMIM and its lone MLA in Bihar, was shared by the party on X.

“We are happy to announce the list of AIMIM candidates for the upcoming Bihar elections. The candidates were finalised by AIMIM’s Bihar Unit, in consultation with the party’s national leadership. Inshallah, we will be a voice of justice for Bihar’s weakest and most neglected,” said the post on X.

Iman has been renominated from Amour, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) has replaced 2020 runner-up Saba Zafar with Sabir Ali, a former Rajya Sabha MP who was expelled from the party 11 years ago.