"Aim to open 20,000 Jan Aushadhi centers by the end of 2025": Union Health Minister JP Nadda

New Delhi: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday flagged off the Jan Aushadhi Raths to kick off the Jan Aushadhi Saptah being celebrated from March 1 to March 7. Speaking at the flag off, Nadda said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the government targets to open 20,000 Jan Aushadhi centres by the end of 2025 and 27,000 centres by 2027. "We have an ambitious target that under the leadership of PM and by 2027, we will reach 25,000 Jan Aushadhi centres... We started with 80 centres, today there are 15,000 centres and we will increase it to 20,000 by the end of this year and we will reach 25,000 centres next year..." Nadda said speaking at the flag off. MoS Anupriya Patel said that multiple events will be organized during the period to create awareness regarding Jan Aushadhi among the people.

She also stated under the program the cost of the medicines will also be reduced by providing alternatives. "We are celebrating 'Jan Aushadhi - Jan Chetna' week from March 1 to March 7. We are organising multiple events during this period to create awareness among the people towards Jan Aushadhi... We are cutting the cost of medicines by providing alternatives in the form of Jan Aushadi so that the expenditure of the people on medicines can be reduced, and we have been successful in it..." Patel said speaking to media reporters. Further, she stated that sanitary pads were provided to women at Rs 1 at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra. "We provided sanitary pads to women at Rs 1 at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra. Women are now more aware about menstrual hygiene... we hope more and more make use of this facility..." she further stated.

The 'Jan Aushadi Saptah' is a flagship part of the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) initiated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The program aims to provide accessible and quality healthcare to citizens by making available affordable generic medicines. These vehicles will travel around Delhi-NCR region to provide information about the benefits of Jan Aushadhi Kendras and promote access to effective and accessible generic medicines.