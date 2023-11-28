‘Aim is to end hatred, Modi needs to be defeated for it’

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he aims to put an end to hatred in the country and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to be defeated at the Centre for the purpose.



Addressing an election rally at Nampally here, he alleged that RSS, Modi and “hardliners” have spread hatred in the entire country.

Congress coined a slogan of “opening a ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ (shop of love) in the ‘nafrat ke bazaar’ (market of hate)” during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said, adding that as he fights Modi, 24 cases have been filed against him in various states — and the courts summon him from time to time.

The question arises why there is no case against Owaisi, and the answer is that the AIMIM president helps Modi, he claimed.

If Modi is to be defeated in Delhi, BRS president and Telangana CM KCR should be defeated in Telangana first,

he said.