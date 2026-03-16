AIIMS Rajkot intern doctor’s suicide: Five classmates held for harassment

Rajkot: A day after a 25-year-old intern doctor at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Gujarat’s Rajkot died by



suicide leaving behind a note alleging assault by classmates, five persons were

arrested, a police official said on Sunday.

The body of Ratankumar Meghwal, a native of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, was found on a railway track between Ghanteshwar and Para Pipaliya near here at around 5:30am on Saturday.

Meghwal had been struck by a train, and his laptop, mobile phones, medical files and ID card were found near the tracks along with a 17-page note that accused his classmates of assaulting him, the official said.