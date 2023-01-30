AIIMS Badsa to connect with IGI Airport through Dwarka Expressway soon: Haryana CS

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal informed that National Cancer Institute-AIIMS at Badsa in Jhajjar would soon be connected to the Delhi IGI airport through Dwarka Expressway. This project will be carried ahead by the construction of the Greenfield Corridor.



Keeping in view the hospital requirements, the chief secretary directed the officers to explore the possibilities for turning the hospital campus into a mini city which would fulfil all requirements including shopping complex, schools and other institutes with a visionary approach. For this, officers delegation of all concerned departments will visit and put a proposal at the earliest.

He also directed the officers to add more inputs in the master plan for the area development around the AIIMS campus in Badsa. He was reviewing the development plan of NCI-AIIMS, Badsa here on Monday. Kaushal said that Haryana government is making strenuous efforts to ensure NCI-AIIMS, Badsa matches all the international standards as envisioned by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Kaushal further directed the officers of the irrigation department to expedite the construction of bridge on the water channel at NCI-AIIMS in Badsa, Jhajjar.

The Chief Secretary directed the officers of the transport department to increase the frequency of roadways bus service from NIC AIIMS to ISBT Delhi, Metro station AIIMS, Badli, Najafgarh and Rohtak etc. with immediate effect. Clear signages and timings of buses should be displayed for the convenience of the public at the bus stands and queue shelters, he added.

In the meeting, Chairman, power utilities, P K Das, Additional Chief Secretary, PW (B&R), Ankur Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, TVSN Prasad, Secretary, Excise & Taxation, Ashok Kumar Meena and Professor & Head Department of Onco-Anaesthesia, Pain and Palliative care, AIIMS, Sushma Bhatnagar and other senior officers were present.