AICTE launches new curriculum on semiconductor

New Delhi: All India Council for Technical Education, the statutory body for technical education launched the curriculum designed for BTech Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design & Technology) and Diploma in IC manufacturing.

The courses shall be uploaded on the AICTE portal. Any number of AICTE-affiliated colleges/universities/technical institutions may opt to offer these courses.

These courses will provide a variety of employment roles featuring outstanding salary incentives for Indian students in global companies as well as Indian companies.

The very-large-scale integration (VLSI) sector is a high-paying industry and immune to automation. It will create an environment for the semiconductor ecosystem for setting and scaling up.