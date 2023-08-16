AICTE launches Margdarshan Scheme

The Margdarshan Scheme 2023-24, a visionary initiative by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), was successfully inaugurated on Wednesday by AICTE Chairman, Prof. T. G. Sitharam. This transformative scheme aims to elevate the standard of technical education nationwide by providing dedicated mentoring and guidance to Mentee Beneficiary Institutes (MBI) through the collaboration of Margdarshan Institutes (MI).

Prof. T. G. Sitharam said: “The Margdarshan Scheme 2023-24 marks a significant stride towards enhancing the quality of technical education in our country. By fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing between institutes, we are paving the way for holistic growth in the realm of education.”

“The aim of Margdarshan is to enhance the holistic quality of institutions. An allocation of 30 lakhs will be provided to ten institutions, tasked with mentoring rural establishments that have not yet received accreditation. The AICTE team has dedicated significant effort to develop this highly advanced scheme,” he added.

The launch event was graced by distinguished personalities including AICTE Member Secretary Prof. Rajive Kumar and other officials of AICTE who expressed their confidence in the scheme’s potential to drive positive change across the technical education landscape.