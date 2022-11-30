AICTE launches calendar for engineering book discussion in vernacular languages

New Delhi: Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020's vision to make technical education accessible in Indian mother tongues, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Tuesday launched a calendar for AICTE's outcome-based engineering book discussion for undergraduate and diploma level books in different Indian languages.



Part of the first series of discussions — that concludes on January 31, 2023 — will be First-year engineering books in Hindi, Odia and Marathi medium along with second-year engineering books in English medium from the five major disciplines namely Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Communication, Civil and Computer Science.

As per AICTE statement, in the next phase of book discussion starting from February 2023 the AICTE engineering books in other languages Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Urdu & Assamese will be discussed.

On the occasion AICTE chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said, "NEP 2022 has guided us that learning has to happen in students' own languages. If you see the list of top 10 countries which have obtained the largest number of Nobel Prizes, you will see that in each country, kids study from a young age to PhD in their own mother tongues."

Agreeing with Kumar, AICTE vice chairman MP Poonia said, "For years, we have been trying to deepen the understanding and conceptual clarity of students in technical education. It will happen if they get the confidence of learning in their own language as fear of facing English language at higher education level is creating barriers for many students from entering the professional realm. These books will boost access to education, quality of education and employability of our students."

Among the first-year books covered in discussions include Mathematics-I and II, Applied Physics-I, Applied Chemistry, Engineering Graphics, Fundamentals of Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Environmental Science (all diploma level).

Nine books at the undergraduate level namely, Chemistry-I, Programming for Problem Solving, Engineering Graphics & Design, Basic Electrical Engineering, Workshop /Manufacturing Practices, Physics (Introduction to Electromagnetic Theory), Physics (Introduction to Mechanics), Mathematics-I – Calculus and Linear Algebra (For Non Computer Science Engineering Branches) & Mathematics-I – Calculus and Linear Algebra (For Computer Science Engineering Branches) will also be part of the online panel discussions.

In addition to the above, five second-year books will also be part of discussion series are Python Programming, Information Technology Workshop in Matlab, Fluid Mechanics & Fluid Machines, Digital Electronics and Data Structures Theory & Practicals.

AICTE had initiated a technical book writing scheme in the year 2021-22 to provide study material in Indian languages — Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Punjabi, Odia. Assamese, Urdu and Malayalam.