AIADMK chief Palaniswami claims 'cracks' in DMK-Congress alliance

Coonoor (Tamil Nadu): AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has alleged cracks in the alliance between the ruling DMK and its key ally, the Congress and said the DMK camp is set to get deserted. Addressing a massive election rally here on Tuesday, Palaniswami said a fight has erupted between the DMK and its principal ally, the Congress. The AIADMK chief alleged that in a Congress meeting held recently at Tirunelveli, party leader Girish Chodankar, who is the party in-charge for Tamil Nadu, clearly voiced the "fifty-fifty demand."

According to Palaniswami, Chodankar has demanded a share in power and 117 Assembly seats to the Congress in the 2026 Assembly polls; 117 seats is 50 per cent of the total 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Palaniswami alleged TN Congress legislature party leader and MLA S Rajeshkumar has said that the DMK will not win polls. In case DMK wins, Rajeshkumar has demanded a coalition government. The AIADMK chief alleged: "Hence, cracks have appeared in the alliance. The demand for a share in power has been voiced. The DMK camp is going to get deserted. For how long will they (DMK) themselves loot? The frustrated Congress has awakened and is seeking a share in power." Also, former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief KS Alagiri has also sought a share in power. "Finally, wisdom has dawned on them. Cracks in the alliance between the Congress and DMK is pretty clear." The AIADMK chief, who is also the leader of opposition, alleged kidney sale racket. He said: "Under the DMK regime, kidney theft has begun." Also, he alleged that the kidney transplant related irregularities have happened in a hospital run by a DMK legislator and claimed that the DMK regime protected them. Referring to the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in which 68 people lost their lives, he alleged that when the CBI probe was demanded, the DMK government was not for it to protect culprits.

Targeting Stalin over his Europe tour to attract investments, Palaniswami accused the Chief Minister of providing false information. "The German visit was not for attracting investments. It was to make investments." Palaniswami slammed Kanimozhi for lashing out at his party, saying AIADMK's head office is at the Delhi residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "I do not know if she had a dream, the AIADMK's head office is in Chennai and you may please visit," he said. The DMK attempted to damage the AIADMK office building by "deploying men," he alleged and said, however, nothing happened. Apparently, the AIADMK leader took a veiled dig at former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and targeted the DMK as well. Palaniswami's remark is seen as an allusion to the tumultous scenes witnessed outside and also inside the AIADMK head office on July 11, 2022. On that day, Panneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK. Stalin may take any number of 'avatars,' but will not be able to break the AIADMK as it is powered by the cadres, he said. At the same time, Kanimozhi should not forget that it was late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa who secured for the DMK its party office in Chennai. Decades ago, when the "DMK had split" and when those who quit the party tried to occupy the party office, it was AIADMK matriarch Jayalalithaa and the government led by her that helped the DMK led by M Karunanidhi. The AIADMK leader's reference is related to the Vaiko's expulsion in 1993 from the DMK. "Always, the AIADMK had only helped others," he said.