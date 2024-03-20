AIADMK announces first list of 16 candidates for April 19 LS polls

The opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday named the first set of 16 candidates for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.

The party’s General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami exuded confidence that the AIADMK-led alliance would sweep the polls. The party, which had faced the elections by itself in 2014, had won 37 of the 39 seats in the state, he recalled and said it was capable of repeating the performance.

The opposition party named candidates for 16 seats, including North Chennai, South Chennai, Arakkonam, Kancheepuram, and Villpuram, both reserved constituencies, among others.

Former MP J Jayavardhan and ex-MLA Dr P Saravanan were among the candidates announced by the AIADMK. Others include various senior office-bearers of party.