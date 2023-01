AI urination case: Delhi court adjourns Mishra’s bail plea to January 30

New Delhi: A sessions court on Friday adjourned the hearing of the bail application of Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, to January 30 as the investigating officer in the case did not turn up.



The court also noted a copy of the bail plea of the alleged offender was not made available to the complainant.

Mishra has applied afresh for regular bail after a magisterial court dismissed his application on January 11, saying his act had shocked the civic consciousness of people and needed to be deprecated.

Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla adjourned the matter to Monday after the complainant’s advocate informed the court that a copy of the application was not provided to him.

The judge also noted the absence of the investigating officer.