AI urination case: Court reserves order on Mishra’s bail plea

New Delhi: The witnesses named by Delhi police in a case against Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman on board an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, are not deposing in the prosecution’s favour, a court here observed on Monday while it reserved its order on his bail application.

Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla heard the arguments from the counsel appearing for the prosecution and the accused, and said he will pronounce the order on Mishra’s bail application tomorrow

“The witness you (Investigation agency) have named are not deposing in your favour... . There is a contradiction in the complainant’s statement and Ila Benarjee’s (witness) statement,” the judge noted during the proceedings.