‘AI to be next big turning point for Punjab’s agri’

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday positioned Artificial Intelligence (AI) as the next big turning point for Punjab’s agriculture, arguing that traditional farming has hit its limits and can no longer sustain farmers’ incomes.



Making a strong case for technological intervention, he said the move is aimed at reversing declining profitability, reducing pressure on natural resources, and securing the future of farmers.

At the same time, he sharpened his political attack on the Opposition, calling them out for pushing Punjab into crisis through years of neglect, and asserted that his government is now rebuilding the state with reform-driven policies focused on farmers, infrastructure, and welfare.

Addressing the state-level Kisan Mela at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Punjab CM stated, “Punjab has been the food bowl of the country, making India self-reliant in food production. The hardworking and resilient farmers of the state scripted a new chapter during the Green Revolution of the 1960s. However, in serving the nation, farmers have sacrificed precious natural resources like fertile soil and water.”

He noted the growing crisis in agriculture, stating, “With shrinking profit margins, agriculture is no longer a profitable proposition, and farmers are struggling for basic subsistence. The production potential of existing crop technologies has nearly plateaued. To enhance real farm incomes and check over-exploitation of resources, it is imperative to introduce AI in agriculture.”

Listing pro-farmer initiatives, he continued, “For the first time, more than eight hours of uninterrupted power was supplied to farm tube wells during the paddy season. Farmers are now receiving daytime electricity for irrigation, transforming their lives. Punjab farmers are also getting the highest sugarcane price in the country at ₹416 per quintal. Every year, around ₹80,000 crore is paid to farmers for wheat and paddy procurement, with payments transferred directly to bank accounts within 24 hours. Between 2022 and 2025, ₹6,700 crore has been spent on canal lining, repair, and modernisation, which is 300 per cent more than previous years. Canal irrigation usage has increased from 20.90 lakh acres in 2022 to 58 lakh acres today.”

Meanwhile, continuing his series ‘Shandaar Chaar Saal Bhagwant Mann De Naal’, Punjab Chief Minister on Friday presented the four-year report card of the health sector, after earlier detailing the AAP government’s work in agriculture and irrigation. Drawing a sharp contrast between a “condition-ridden” Ayushman Bharat and the AAP government’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, he asserted that the difference lies in intent and delivery, positioning the initiative as a model of universal, accessible healthcare.