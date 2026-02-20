‘AI summit positions India for global tech leadership’

NEW DELHI: Union Home minister Amit Shah stated that the India AI Impact Summit 2026 has positioned the country for global leadership in a new technological age, based on the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government and other past milestones.



In a series of posts on X, Shah stated that the summit “poises India for leadership in a new era”, as the country sets an ethical tone for the future by hosting one of the biggest meetings of world leaders and technology leaders. He stated that the country’s AI strategy is based on the ancient Indian principle of the universal happiness and welfare of all people.

The summit is “India’s promise to the world”, according to Shah, as the country is committed to “fuelling the progress of humankind through innovation that is rooted in democracy and depth.” “The future may be unseen for many, but India has already taken charge of its destiny,” he said.

Citing the AI framework in India, Shah described the “MANAV” vision shared by Modi as a “roadmap to a secure and humanity-focused future.” He said that morality, accountability, national data sovereignty, accessibility, and strong systems would be the guiding forces for the AI ecosystem in India and would help the country take “the next leap for civilisation”.

He also mentioned the display of Sarvam AI at the summit, saying it showed why “tomorrow belongs to India”. He said that the platform provides “world-class AI solutions in 22 Indian languages, making it more accessible and inclusive.”