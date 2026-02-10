AI should not be substitute for learning: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised students not to let technology enslave them, saying artificial intelligence should be used for guidance and value addition, not as a substitute for learning.



In the second episode of the ninth edition of the Prime Minister’s annual ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event, he noted that mobile phones have become masters of some children, who cannot even eat without them or without a television screen.

“Every era has faced concerns with new technologies, whether computers or mobile phones. But the fear is unnecessary. Technology must not become the master of human life. You have to make a firm resolve that you will not let technology enslave you,” Modi said in an interaction with students that took place in Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati and Gujarat.

The Prime Minister urged students not to be afraid of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), but use them to hone their skills.

“We should try not to make AI or mobile the master; some kids do not eat food unless they watch something on a smartphone. We can use AI efficiently. AI should be used for guidance and value addition, not as a substitute for learning.

“The nature of jobs will always evolve, just as transport shifted from bullock carts to aeroplanes, but life continues,” Modi said and highlighted that understanding technology, expanding one’s own capabilities, and integrating its strengths into work ensures progress without fear.

The Prime Minister also urged students to practise previous years’ question papers and get a good night’s sleep to perform better at examinations. “You will never feel tense after preparing well for exams. A good night’s sleep will keep you cheerful for the rest of the day,” Modi said.

He also advised parents not to compare their wards with others.

When asked what qualities he expects from the future generation of leaders, the prime minister remarked that the first quality is to be fearless. Leadership begins when one decides to act without waiting for others, Modi said and cited the example of picking up litter, thereby inspiring others to do the same.

“Leadership is not about elections or speeches but about the ability to explain and convince others,” he said, adding that true leaders first understand people before guiding them.

“To become a leader, develop a mindset to take initiative. A key leadership quality is the ability to communicate your thoughts clearly and effectively to at least 10 people,” the prime minister said.

On career choices, he said that constantly changing aspirations confuses families, but it is natural to feel inspired by successful people.

He stressed that one should not only look at their achievements but also at the effort and discipline behind the success. “True success makes its own noise, and when one becomes number one, the whole school, village, and community will recognise it.”

Addressing another student’s concern about balancing studies and passion, Modi noted that both are useful and can complement each other.

He illustrated with an example of combining art with science experiments, saying creativity can help in learning and reduce fatigue, recommending dedicating daily or weekly time to personal interests while ensuring education remains a priority.