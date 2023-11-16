AI plays important role in news but can’t replace news editors with experience: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi:Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur extended his warm wishes to the media fraternity on the occasion of National Press Day.



Speaking at an event organised by Press Council of India on the theme of Media in the Era of Artificial Intelligence, the Minister said that today was a day of reaffirmation of our collective commitment to responsible journalism.

He said that as Bharat was poised to become the third largest economy in just a few years from now, he looked forward to the media playing an increasingly constructive role in not only in highlighting the story of transforming India, but also the hopes, aspirations of a billion voices from across various regions and sectors.

Highlighting the significance of the day Thakur said that National Press Day honors the tireless commitment of journalists dedicated to strengthening our democracy.

Speaking on the theme of the event, the Minister said that ‘We stand at a crucial point in history, witnessing rapid global evolution driven by advancing technology. The digital age has ushered in a new era where Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly used to produce news content. While AI undoubtedly adds a new dimension to news reporting, it is crucial to recognise its limitations.’ While appreciating the increasingly important role of artificial intelligence in the field of news gathering and news dissemination, the Minister also underlined that the nuances of years of experience, context and oversight that an Editor brings will always be a step ahead of the AI.

He stressed that it is crucial to ensure that AI models do not adopt biases from their training data, thus compromising media integrity. Effectively addressing and mitigating these challenges is our collective responsibility, taking necessary precautions to uphold journalistic integrity and ensure the responsible use of AI in the media.

The Minister delved into the negative perception that is being attempted to be created by certain western entities and said that even as we celebrate the freedom of the press, we cannot turn a blind eye to those who seek to undermine the spirit of our nation. There are individuals and media outlets that consistently spread fake propaganda against Bharat, both domestically and internationally. It is our collective responsibility to challenge such narratives, expose falsehoods, and ensure that truth prevails.