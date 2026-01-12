AI is enhancing healthcare delivery and social well-being across Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: On the first day of the Uttar Pradesh AI and Health Innovation Conference on Monday at Hotel The Centrum, experts in various sessions discussed the use of AI in the health sector. They stated that AI is not just a technological innovation, but has become a powerful medium for public welfare, better health services, and inclusive development.

This session emerged as a crucial platform for developing a shared understanding of priority AI issues, exchanging policy insights, and advancing practical solutions. Governments and international organizations collaborated to identify challenges, share best practices, and develop actionable outcomes.

Experts said, “Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the use of technology and AI in the health sector is being continuously promoted in the state.”

CM Yogi intends to use AI to give new impetus to maternal and newborn care, timely disease detection, accurate treatment, and health research. Through digital platforms, health data, and AI-based solutions, the state's health services are being made more transparent, accessible, and effective.

In the session, Kavita Bhatia, COO of IndiaAI Mission, discussed in detail the importance of public participation in the field of AI. She said, “With a strong public digital infrastructure and the effective use of rich, structured data, Uttar Pradesh can be rapidly advanced towards an AI-based health mission.”

She also said that through the startup ecosystem, Uttar Pradesh can be established as a global AI powerhouse, where innovation, investment, and technology-based solutions will take healthcare services to new heights.

Swadeep Singh, General Manager of IndiaAI Mission, highlighted the importance of data for AI in the health sector. He explained that the accurate and secure use of stored data will play a crucial role in the precise treatment of diseases and in-depth research in the future.

He emphasized that we must work on diverse AI-based data solutions, rather than relying on a single type of data, to make healthcare services more effective, accurate, and reliable.

Meanwhile, Kartik Suri, GM of Future Skills, IndiaAI Mission, said, “Developing a future-ready workforce is essential for the successful application of AI in the healthcare sector.”

He mentioned that several data labs have been established across the country, and new AI-based data labs are continuously being created. The need of the hour is to connect the potential of young people with AI-based technology to ensure that AI is safe and trustworthy.