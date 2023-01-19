AI imposes 4-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra

New Delhi: Air India on Thursday said it has imposed a four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger onboard a New York to Delhi flight in November last year.



An airline official said the ban is with immediate effect and is in addition to the 30-day ban it had imposed on the individual earlier.

The incident of Mishra, who was in an inebriated condition allegedly urinated on the woman co-passenger onboard the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022.

“The independent three-member Internal Committee under the Chairmanship of the former District Judge has concluded that Shankar Mishra is covered under the definition of ‘unruly passenger’ and is banned from flying for a period of 4 months as per the relevant provisions of the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR),” an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

The passenger has already been put on the airline’s ‘no

fly list’.