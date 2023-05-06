AI camera scam in Kerala runs to Rs 100 crore, says Congress

Kochi: Stepping up it’s attack against the Pinarayi Vijayan government, the opposition Congress on Saturday alleged that there was a corruption to the tune of Rs 100 crore in the installation of AI cameras on state roads as part of the government’s recently launched “Safe Kerala” project.



Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan hit hard at the Left regime and alleged that a close relative of the Chief Minister had attended the first meeting of the consortium of companies, which were awarded contracts to implement the project.

“It was the CM’s relative who had spoken extensively during the meeting. He, then, said that it was a dream project. He also said if it was completed in the State, the project can be implemented in other States as well,” Satheesan claimed.

Criticising Industries Minister P Rajeev who had asked the opposition to give evidence to prove the charges, the LoP said he was ready to hand over documentary evidence to the investigating agencies if a probe is announced into the scam.

Releasing to the media the details of the purported financial proposal given to a private company, which was entrusted with the setting up of camera units, control room and it’s annual maintenance, Satheesan alleged that it was enough to prove that there was a corruption to the tune of Rs 100 crore in the project.

He also said the opposition was not charging that the Industries Minister and the department secretary were involved in the scam but both of them were well

aware about the corruption and they hid it.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Antony Raju defended the Chief Minister in the matter and said people would realise that the charges raised by the opposition were baseless.

The contract of the project was signed between the Transport department and the state-run Keltron and the Chief Minister had no connection with it, he said.

Raju also claimed that the Chief Minister had seen its file during a Cabinet meeting just like the other Ministers did.