AI brings new concerns about fake news, privacy, says Kant

panaji: Highlighting the risks associated with Artificial Intelligence (AI), India’s G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Monday said that despite AI’s pivotal role in addressing future challenges of communication, it also brings new risks, threats to personal privacy and concerns about fake news.



While speaking at the second G20-SAI Summit of the SAI20 Engagement Group in Panaji, the capital city of Goa, Kant said: “AI plays a crucial role in the transformation of the world as it enables us to collect, process and disseminate information more quickly and efficiently.”

“The artificial intelligence system, which is playing a very critical role in the lives of citizens, has both a positive as well as disruptive potential,” he said. Kant further said that the G-20 needs to take the initiative and drop an action plan to counter the detrimental impacts of global warming and climate change by leveraging the oceans for conservation and preservation, protection and sustainable development of the seas and the marine areas beyond national jurisdiction with the overall vision of clean and healthy oceans for a safe earth.

Talking about new opportunities and challenges in AI, India’s G-20 Sherpa said: “There is a need to realise that the future rapid advancements in artificial intelligence offers exciting new opportunities for human advancement. At the same, these technologies also bring with them fresh forms of discrimination and bias, threats to personal privacy and data protection as well as new risks to online safety.”

Nations of the world need to adopt a balanced approach to this new technology, Kant said, adding that the G-20 countries need to have a pro innovation approach that

maximizes the value of these technologies and offers entrepreneurs the freedom to innovate within a principle-based ethical framework.

The risk mitigation can only be effective with early warning of new risks and imminent threats, Kant said.