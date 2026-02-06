AI-based system to monitor lion movement sanctioned in Gir National Park: Railway minister

New Delhi: An artificial intelligence-based intrusion-detection system to monitor the movement of lions has been sanctioned for the railway section located within Gujarat's Gir National Park and Lion Wildlife Sanctuary, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

In a written reply to questions regarding plans for constructing an elevated rail corridor through the Gir forest to protect Asiatic lions, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Rajya Sabha that besides maintaining speed restrictions and the construction of underpasses, an AI-based intrusion-detection system has also been sanctioned.

"The existing railway network passing through Gir forest area is Metre Gauge (MG) section. For the safety of wildlife, the trains are operated at slow speed in identified lion passing corridors. Also, 2 Nos. of lions' underpasses are existing and work of construction of 5 Nos. of lions' underpasses has been taken up," he added.

"In addition, work for implementation of an Artificial Intelligence based Intrusion Detection System (IDS) for monitoring lion movement has been sanctioned covering 115 km in the Damnagar-Pipavav section of the Bhavnagar Division of Western Railway, located within the Gir National Park and Lion Wildlife Sanctuary," the minister said.

He said the system is designed to generate alerts for loco pilots, station masters and the control room about the movement of lions near railway tracks for taking timely preventive action.

Regarding the coordination between the Indian Railways and the forest department, Vaishnaw said review committees -- a circle-level committee, a divisional-level committee and a range-level committee -- have been established.

"The meetings of said committees are conducted quarterly, bi-monthly and monthly respectively. The issues discussed in the meetings are resolved proactively by Railways," he said.