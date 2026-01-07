AI-based ‘Haryana Budget Janbhagidari’ Portal launched

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today launched the AI-based ‘Haryana Budget Janbhagidari’ Portal during the pre-Budget session held in Gurugram, in line with Haryana Vision 2047.

Through this portal, citizens will get a direct opportunity to participate in the state’s budget-making process. Suggestions can be submitted on the portal in Haryanvi, Hindi, and English, languages ensuring participation from all sections of society.

The Chief Minister said that this platform reflects the government’s commitment to transparency, citizen participation, and participatory governance. Through this portal, citizens, experts, and stakeholders will be able to connect directly with the government, share practical suggestions, and help make the Budget-making process more open, continuous, and dialogue-driven.

Industry and Commerce, Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, Pataudi MLA, Bimla Chaudhary, Gurugram MLA, Mukesh Sharma, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, OSD to the Chief Minister, Raj Nehru, and other senior administrative officers were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, CM inaugurates Sovaka Lab in Gurugram on Tuesday. On the occasion, Chairman of Dr. Lal Path Labs, Padma Shri Brigadier Arvind Lal, welcomed and felicitated the Chief Minister.

On this occasion, CM Saini said the Haryana govt is continuously working to improve the healthcare sector. At present, free dialysis facilities are being provided to kidney patients by the state govt. Apart from this, several other healthcare services are also being made available.