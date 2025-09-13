AHPI raises concerns over Star Health Insurance’s questionable practices

New Delhi: The Association of Healthcare Providers – India (AHPI), representing over 15,000 hospitals and healthcare institutions across the country, today issued a formal communication to Star Health Insurance listing the persistent issues faced by member hospitals.

These include continued refusal to revise tariffs for several years in line with prevailing healthcare cost inflation, pressure to further reduce outdated tariffs, arbitrary withdrawal of cashless services, unjustified deductions from hospital bills and claim rejections post final approval.

AHPI also pointed out these issues may lead to compromised patient safety and quality of care by the member hospitals.

Unless Star Health Insurance takes definitive steps to address the concerns expressed by member hospitals in a timely manner, AHPI and its member hospitals may be constrained to take appropriate action including withdrawal of cashless services for the policyholders of Star Health Insurance, effective from September 22.

This decision follows repeated complaints from member hospitals regarding Star Health Insurance’s questionable practices. These include coercive demands to further reduce rates at the expense of patient care, unexplained deductions on approved claims, and abrupt withdrawal of cashless services from member hospitals.