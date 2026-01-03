Ahmedabad International Flower Show sets two world records

Ahmedabad: A day after the 14th Ahmedabad International Flower Show 2026 set two Guinness World Records for the largest ‘flower mandala’ and largest ‘flower portrait’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the show calling it “captivating”.

“Ahmedabad’s flower show is truly captivating for everyone! It is a wonderful example of public participation along with creativity. It beautifully reflects the city’s vibrant spirit as well as its love for nature. It is also exciting to see how the grandeur and imagination of this flower show continue to grow year after year,” the PM wrote on X while sharing attractive pictures from the event organised by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

The AMC had said on Thursday that the Bharat Ek Gatha-themed show, inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the Sabarmati Riverfront, secured Guinness World Records for the largest ‘flower mandala’ and largest ‘flower portrait’.

“The world’s largest flower mandala and the world’s largest flower portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, with these achievements, the

Ahmedabad Flower Show has registered a hat-trick of world records (Guinness book) for the third consecutive year," Patel said on X.