Chhattisgarh minister T S Singh Deo will be the deputy chief minister of the state with the ruling Congress clearing his appointment on Wednesday, months ahead of the Assembly elections.

According to a party statement issued here, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the appointment of Singh Deo as the deputy chief minister in Chhattisgarh.

Singh Deo and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel have been engaged in a power tussle since the party came to power in the state in 2018.

Singh Deo claimed earlier that the party leadership had promised that he and Baghel would hold the chief minister’s post alternately, a claim rejected by Baghel.

Baghel had also paraded the MLAs loyal to him before the party leadership a few months ago when Singh Deo stepped up efforts to replace Baghel as chief minister.

Both Baghel and Singh Deo were in the national capital to hold the party’s strategy meet for the assembly polls later this year. Ahead of polls, T S Singh Deo appointed Deputy CM of C’garh