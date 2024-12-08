Ahead of PM’s visit in Panipat, CM reviews preparations

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday reviewed preparations being made at Panipat ahead of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s visit on December 9.

PM Modi will be launching the ‘Bima Sakhi Yojana’ from Panipat. During the review, the Chief Minister held meetings with officers and issued necessary directives.

He said that the govt has always been committed to women’s empowerment. The state is actively working towards empowering women. The Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Virender Kumar Dahiya assured the Chief Minister that all arrangements for the programme have been completed, making it a historic event.

The CM said that the nationwide Bima Sakhi Yojana inauguration programme will be a significant event dedicated to women empowerment.