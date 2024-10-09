Ahead of Maha polls, PM launches projects worth over Rs 7K crore

Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually laid the foundation stone of various development projects of more than Rs 7,600 crore in Maharashtra and inaugurated 10new medical colleges.



Hailing the “unprecedented fast pace” of development in Maharashtra, Modi targeted Congress, saying, “such speed and scale was seen in different sectors in corruption in the Congress rule”.

Modi laid the foundation stones for the upgradation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur and the New Integrated Terminal Building at the Shirdi airport via video conference.

He inaugurated the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) Mumbai and Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Maharashtra and launched 10 new government medical colleges. The latest launch of projects comes days after Modi launched and laid foundation stones for development projects costing more than Rs 50,000 crore in various sectors in poll-bound Maharashtra.

The PM mentioned that projects worth thousands of crores such as the expansion of the Metro network, upgradation of airports, highway projects, infrastructure, solar energy and textile parks have been initiated in various districts earlier.

These new initiatives have been undertaken for farmers, fishermen and animal keepers while the foundation stone for Wadhawan Port – India’s largest container port has also been laid in Maharashtra, he added.

Recalling the recent recognition of Marathi as a classical language, the PM said when a language gets its due respect, it’s not just the words but the entire generation gets a voice.

“The Central government has begun a ‘Maha Yajna’ of creating modern infrastructure for the development of the nation. Today, we are not only constructing buildings but laying the foundation of a healthy and prosperous Maharashtra”, he said, referring to the inauguration of 10 new medical colleges.

The 10 government medical colleges are located in Mumbai, Nashik, Jalna, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Washim, Bhandara, Hingoli and Ambernath (Thane). “These medical colleges would further add 900 medical seats in Maharashtra, taking the total number of medical seats in the state to about 6,000,” Modi said while recalling his resolve to add 75,000 new medical seats from the Red Fort.

Modi said the government’s priority was to ensure that as many children from poor and middle-class families become doctors and their dreams are fulfilled. He referenced the government’s move to allow education for specialised studies in regional languages.

Lambasting the previous governments for making poverty the “fuel of their politics”, Modi said his government has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty within a decade. “Today, every poor person has an Ayushman card for free medical treatment. The elderly aged above 70 years are also getting free medical

treatment,” he added.