Ahead of LS polls, Sukhu replaces 8 DCs, including Shimla and Mandi

: In a biggest-ever reshuffle ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls, Himachal Pradesh government replaced eight DCs including Shimla, Mandi and Kangra besides reinstating Director General of police Sanjay Kundu,whose transfer from the top police post was stayed by the Supreme Court early this month.

The government has also replaced Superintendents of police in half a dozen districts appointing Sakshi Verma , currently SP Kullu as new Superintendent of police Mandi in place of Soumya Sambasivan, who has been promoted and posted a Principal Police training college ,Daroh in Kangra.

Apoorv Devgan , Deputy Commissioner Chamba has been shifted as DC Mandi while Hemraj Bhairva, DC Hamirpur will replace Dr Nipun Jindal as DC Kangra.

Anupam Kashyap, Director Transport will be the new DC Shimla in place of Aditya Negi. New DC Kullu will be Torul R Raveesh,who has been moved from Kinnaur.

Amarjit Singh, special secretary (Finance) has been handpicked by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu as Deputy Commissioner Hamirpur—his home district.

Changes were warranted by the Election Commission of India‘s directive to the government to shift all those officers who had completed three years at their postings and will have direct role in the elections.

Jatin Lal, MD Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Corporation and HIMCRAFT will be DC, Una.