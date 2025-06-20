Ahead of Kanwar Yatra, UP minister sparks row by asking hotel owners to display ‘real names’

Lucknow: As the Kanwar Yatra is set to begin from July 5, a fresh controversy has erupted in Uttar Pradesh after Muzaffarnagar MLA and Minister of State Kapil Dev Agarwal asked all hotels and dhaba owners to put up signboards displaying their real names. The minister’s remark, widely seen as a veiled reference to religious identity, has drawn sharp reactions from civil society and political observers.

“It does not matter who runs the establishment, but the real name of the owner must be displayed outside,” Agarwal said, urging compliance before the arrival of lakhs of Shiva devotees. Though he did not name any community directly, the timing and phrasing of his statement have triggered concern over religious profiling and communal overtones.

This is not the first time such directives have surfaced. Last year, the Yogi Adityanath government had ordered all shops and eateries to install nameplates with the owner’s full name, but the Supreme Court had stayed the order, citing concerns about discrimination and violation of fundamental rights.

Agarwal also warned hotel and dhaba operators against naming their businesses after Hindu gods and goddesses, saying that commercial use of names associated with Hindu faith would not be tolerated during the yatra. “Any misuse of religious names will invite strict action,” he said, reiterating the administration’s resolve to protect religious sentiments.

The Kanwar Yatra, a major annual pilgrimage during the Hindu month of Shravan, sees millions of Kanwariyas—devotees of Lord Shiva—carry holy water from the Ganga on foot to temples across north India. With key routes passing through Muzaffarnagar, the district remains a focal point of security planning.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally monitoring the preparations.