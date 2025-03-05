Ahead of International Women’s Day, Adani Foundation at Mundra Felicitates Over 1,000 ‘Lakhpati Didis’

Mundra (Gujarat): Ahead of the upcoming International Women’s Day on March 08, 2025, the Adani Foundation felicitated more than 1,000 ‘Lakhpati Didis’ at an event in Mundra in Kutch, Gujarat.

The Foundation has been working tirelessly in Kutch and beyond to empower women and make them self-reliant. By providing them with necessary support and guidance and facilitating their skill development and entrepreneurship opportunities, the Foundation is committed to enhancing their socio-economic conditions and promoting their financial independence.

Reiterating its commitment towards creating a gender-inclusive workforce and society, the Foundation also celebrated the collective resilience of over 614 women working at Adani Solar on the occasion. The Foundation has played an instrumental role in mobilizing, encouraging and counselling the women to join Adani Solar across an array of job roles, including technical associates, engineering positions in Human Resources (HR), manufacturing and production departments. Moreover, the Foundation has also supported over 850 women become self-reliant by enhancing their entrepreneurial skills.

Ms Manisha Chandra (IAS), Commissioner of Rural Development & Secretary to Government of Gujarat, sent her wishes on the occasion. In a recorded video message, she applauded the Foundation’s commitment towards creating an inclusive workforce, saying, “It’s a matter of great pride to witness women shattering stereotypes and become financially independent. Such initiatives uplift women at the grassroots and inspire generations to come.” Ms Ami Shah, Director, Adani Public School, Mundra, also graced the event among other distinguished guests.

On the occasion, Ms Pankti Shah, CSR Head, Gujarat, Adani Foundation, emphasized the collective responsibility of society towards promoting gender equality. "For women to truly progress, the support of family, community, and the corporate sector is essential. When women are empowered to balance their professional and personal lives, they not only excel in their careers but also drive a positive change within their families and society,” she said.

At its business unit, Adani Solar boasts of dedicated facilities for women employees, showcasing its commitment of promoting gender inclusivity at workplaces. These include the availability of locker rooms, canteens and pink toilets, as well as transportation facilities with security personnel, thereby ensuring women’s comfort and safety in the workplace.

Sharing her journey, Ms Gadhavi Sonal Ram, a Technical Associate at Adani Solar, says, “Today, I am financially independent and able to support my family, which is nothing short of a dream come true for me. Earlier, it was unimaginable for girls in my community to step out for work due to the unavailability of safe transportation. But with the Adani Solar’s dedicated transport facility, I commute to my workplace comfortably, with my family assured about my safety.”

For nearly three decades, the Adani Foundation has been dedicated to empowering women across the country through a series of targeted interventions, as part of its Butterfly Effect framework. This unique framework has been specifically designed to address the evolving needs of women throughout their lives, right from infancy to old age. With a sharp focus on enabling economic activity, the Foundation is catalyzing transformation for women in the core areas of education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods and entrepreneurship, and community development initiatives that empower them to make meaningful choices for themselves and their families.

Through its dedicated initiatives, the Foundation has positively transformed the lives of over two million girls and women across the country.